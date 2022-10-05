City humbling a reality check for United, says Ten Hag

Manchester United were handed a reality check in their 6-3 thrashing at Manchester City but are ready to bounce back after learning a lesson, manager Erik ten Hag said ahead of Thursday's Europa League group stage game at Omonia Nicosia.

A run of four successive league wins under Ten Hag had promised better times ahead but United were brought firmly back down to earth after a humbling afternoon against Pep Guardiola's City.

"It was a reality check, and we have to learn from it and carry on," Ten Hag told reporters on Wednesday. "It was a difficult day... You take respect of the opponent, but we will stick to our philosophy and principles.

"You will have setbacks. We beat Arsenal, we beat Liverpool. On Sunday, we had a bad day at the office. City were better, we have to accept that. But we can't accept our unacceptable performance.