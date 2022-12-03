Rich in talent, uninspiring Uruguay can blame themselves for World Cup slump

With a history of deep World Cup runs and a squad oozing talent and experience, Uruguay's failure to reach the tournament's knockout stages for the first time in two decades was a footballing disaster entirely of their own making.

Champions in 1930 and 1950 and present at 14 World Cups, La Celeste have become almost a permanent fixture in the last 16 or beyond, and by their own admission can have no excuses for Friday's Group H exit.

The hunger and dynamism Uruguay showed in their 2-0 win over Ghana in Al Wakrah was exactly what the World Cup was expecting of them, but it came much too late, with the South Americans paying the heaviest of prices for their failure to score a single goal in their opening two matches.