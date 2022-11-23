No Benzema, no problem as linkman Giroud finds his target

Oft-maligned in a nation where strikers are expected to play with a little more elan, Olivier Giroud scored twice to become France's joint record international marksman as the world champions opened their title defence at a canter on Tuesday.

Drafted into the team to play his 115th international after Ballon D'Or winner Karim Benzema was ruled out of the World Cup by injury on Saturday, Giroud put in a typically unfussy but effective display in the 4-1 win over Australia.

Leading the line on his own as Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann flitted about in the channels behind him, Giroud looked every bit the 36-year-old as France's midfield struggled early on and Australia took the lead.