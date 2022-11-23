    বাংলা

    No Benzema, no problem as linkman Giroud finds his target

    After Olivier Giroud's second goal vs Australia, any prospect that France might suffer the same kind of shock defeat that Saudi Arabia handed Argentina earlier in the day was long gone

    Reuters
    Published : 23 Nov 2022, 05:08 AM
    Updated : 23 Nov 2022, 05:08 AM

    Oft-maligned in a nation where strikers are expected to play with a little more elan, Olivier Giroud scored twice to become France's joint record international marksman as the world champions opened their title defence at a canter on Tuesday.

    Drafted into the team to play his 115th international after Ballon D'Or winner Karim Benzema was ruled out of the World Cup by injury on Saturday, Giroud put in a typically unfussy but effective display in the 4-1 win over Australia.

    Leading the line on his own as Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann flitted about in the channels behind him, Giroud looked every bit the 36-year-old as France's midfield struggled early on and Australia took the lead.

    Football purists may have groaned as he ambled around waiting for service but when Adrien Rabiot slid the ball across the box just after the half hour mark, Giroud made no mistake to give France the lead.

    His second goal after the break came with a classic centre forward's header from a Mbappe cross and he lay flat on his back with his hands on his face in apparent disbelief before his team mates hauled him to his feet to celebrate.

    "I don't know if he was thinking about the record, he focuses on what he does on the pitch," said coach Didier Deschamps.

    "He's very effective, it's great for him, he's very useful the way he links up with the team."

    By that stage, any prospect that France might suffer the same kind of shock defeat that Saudi Arabia handed Argentina earlier in the day was long gone.

    Giroud came off the pitch in the 88th minute to loud applause, if not exactly an ovation, from the French fans having equalled the tally of 51 goals that Thierry Henry scored in his 123-match international career from 1997 to 2010.

    "On a personal level, I couldn't have hoped for more," Giroud told reporters.

    "It's a great source of pride and I don't intend to stop here. I hope to continue in the competition to help the team achieve our goal. Always taking one game at a time, getting stronger."

    The lithe Henry was very much in the French tradition of goalscorers with flair, following in the footsteps of the likes of Michel Platini, Zinedine Zidane and Jean-Pierre Papin.

    Giroud could surpass them all in scoring terms in Qatar, even if finding the net again is far from guaranteed given he failed to get a single shot on target as France romped to the title in Russia in 2018.

    Deschamps, once himself derided as a midfield "water carrier" by the eminently talented Eric Cantona, did not care a jot as Giroud fulfilled his role in helping the brilliant attacking talent around him unlock defences.

    "What matters the most to me is what he does for the team," Deschamps added.

    Qatar World Cup
    RELATED STORIES
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Croatia Training - Al Erssal Training Site 3, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 22, 2022 Croatia's Luka Modric during training REUTERS/Albert Gea
    Modric plays down talk of another Croatia WC hot streak
    Croatia will need a good start against Wednesday's opponents Morocco in Group F, before facing Canada and second-ranked Belgium
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Morocco Training - Al Duhail SC Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 22, 2022 Morocco's Sofyan Amrabat, Achraf Hakimi, Selim Amallah, Anass Zaroury and teammates during training REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
    Saudi win inspires Morocco before Croatia clash
    Morocco are 10 places below 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia in the world rankings
    Giroud double equals record as holders France crush Australia
    Holders France crush Australia
    In the absence of the injured Karim Benzema, Giroud heads the front line with Dembele on his right and Mbappe on his left
    The playground of Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall is packed to capacity with football fans who arrived to watch the World Cup match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022.
    Argentina fans are distraught
    Football fans have arranged screening of World Cup matches around the Dhaka University campus. The locations were packed with people during the Argentina-Saudi Arabia game on Tuesday. Argentina fans’ ...

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher