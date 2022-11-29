Hazard admits to frank discussions, but denies rift in Belgium squad

Belgium captain Eden Hazard has denied there is a rift in the squad but admits frank words were exchanged between the players following their surprise 2-0 World Cup Group F loss to Morocco on Sunday.

Hazard was speaking to the media along with experienced goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois on Tuesday after they replaced the players originally scheduled to talk, Yannick Carrasco and Arthur Theate.

It was a move by team management to try to quell growing speculation that a number of players have fallen out.

Belgium, ranked second in the world, will almost certainly have to beat Croatia on Thursday to advance to the last 16.

"We had a good talk among the players," Hazard said. "A lot has been said. We talked for an hour about good things and less good things. Now we want to win against Croatia. We now have two days to prepare. We have to be ready."