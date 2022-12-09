Nagad suspends World Cup quarter-finals screening at DU

Nagad authorities have decided not to screen quarter-final matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at Dhaka University a day after university authorities restricted football fans from outside the campus from joining the audience.

Mobile financial service Nagad organised display of World Cup matches on big screens at three separate venues on the campus. Muhammad Zahidul Islam, head of public communication at Nagad, on Friday cited "unavoidable reasons" for the decision.

However, the screening for the games will be resumed from semis onwards, Zahidul confirmed.