UK comedian faked shredding money over Beckham's Qatar World Cup deal

A British comedian who appeared to shred 10,000 pounds in banknotes in protest at the former England football captain David Beckham's decision to take on a role as an ambassador for Qatar at the World Cup said on Monday he faked the stunt.

Beckham, who played for Manchester United and Real Madrid as a midfielder, is working for Qatar, which has been criticised for its treatment of foreign workers, LGBTQ+ rights and restrictive social laws.

Joe Lycett said last week he would donate the money to charity if Beckham agreed to cut ties with the World Cup host or he would shred the money before the tournament began.