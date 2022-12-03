Pulisic in for US team as Dutch stick with previous line-up

Coach Gregg Berhalter has replaced him with Jesus Ferreira, while Walker Zimmerman replaces Cameron Carter-Vickers in the defence.

Pulisic was taken off at half-time against Iran and had been a doubt for Saturday’s game with pelvic bruising, but he was declared fit on the eve of the game.

The Dutch stuck with the same starting line-up that beat Qatar in their last group game on Tuesday, with Cody Gakpo and Memphis Depay as the attacking duo and Maarten de Roon in a midfield enforcer role alongside playmaker Frenkie de Jong.