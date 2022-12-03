    বাংলা

    Pulisic in for US team as Dutch stick with previous line-up

    Josh Sargent misses out as he has not recovered after hurting his right ankle

    Key attacker Christian Pulisic was included in the United States line-up for Saturday’s last-16 game at the Qatar World Cup against the Netherlands at the Khalifa International Stadium.

    But striker Josh Sargent, who was also injured in their last group stage game, a win over Iran on Tuesday, misses out as he has not recovered after hurting his right ankle.

    Coach Gregg Berhalter has replaced him with Jesus Ferreira, while Walker Zimmerman replaces Cameron Carter-Vickers in the defence.

    Pulisic was taken off at half-time against Iran and had been a doubt for Saturday’s game with pelvic bruising, but he was declared fit on the eve of the game.

    The Dutch stuck with the same starting line-up that beat Qatar in their last group game on Tuesday, with Cody Gakpo and Memphis Depay as the attacking duo and Maarten de Roon in a midfield enforcer role alongside playmaker Frenkie de Jong.

    Teams:

    United States: Matt Turner, Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Tyler Adams (capt.), Antonee Robinson, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tim Ream, Tim Weah, Jesus Ferreira

    Netherlands: Andries Noppert, Daley Blind, Nathan Ake, Virgil van Dijk (capt.), Jurrien Timber, Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Davy Klaassen, Frenkie de Jong, Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay.

