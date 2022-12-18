Di Maria starts for Argentina, usual suspects on for France

Angel Di Maria is starting for Argentina in their World Cup final clash against France as coach Lionel Scaloni opted for a 4-3-3 formation on Sunday.

Di Maria, who has not started since the group phase and played only eight minutes in the quarter-final victory against the Netherlands, is on the right flank of attack, with Lionel Messi set to become the player with most appearances at the World Cup finals (26).

France coach Didier Deschamps reverted to his preferred lineup after centre back Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot shook off a virus that had ruled them out of the semi-final against Morocco.