    বাংলা

    Di Maria starts for Argentina, usual suspects on for France

    He has not started since the group phase and played only eight minutes in the quarter-final victory against the Netherlands

    Reuters
    Published : 18 Dec 2022, 02:08 PM
    Updated : 18 Dec 2022, 02:08 PM

    Angel Di Maria is starting for Argentina in their World Cup final clash against France as coach Lionel Scaloni opted for a 4-3-3 formation on Sunday.

    Di Maria, who has not started since the group phase and played only eight minutes in the quarter-final victory against the Netherlands, is on the right flank of attack, with Lionel Messi set to become the player with most appearances at the World Cup finals (26).

    France coach Didier Deschamps reverted to his preferred lineup after centre back Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot shook off a virus that had ruled them out of the semi-final against Morocco.

    Upamecano starts alongside Raphael Varane after the Manchester United defender also recovered from a virus, while Olivier Giroud starts up front flanked by Kylian Mbappe on his left and Ousmane Dembele on his right.

    Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi (captain), Julian Alvarez

    France - Hugo Lloris (captain), Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe

    Qatar World Cup
    RELATED STORIES
    A performer sings during the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony before the Argentina v France match at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Dec 18, 2022.
    World Cup final: Wait begins for final
    Argentina will face France to decide the crown for the football world championship
    Students apply finishing touches to the portraits of football players Hugo Lloris, Kylian Mbappe, Messi and Julian Alvarez ahead of the Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup Final between Argentina and France, outside an art school in Mumbai, India, Dec 16, 2022.
    Will Argentina or France win the World Cup?
    The FIFA World Cup in Qatar has been one of the most exciting tournaments in history. What can we expect from its showpiece match?
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Fans gather in Paris for France v Morocco - Paris, France - December 14, 2022 France fans celebrate with flares on the Champs-Elysees after the match as France progress to the final
    French brace for World Cup final, hide 'Argentine' station name
    The Paris Metro temporarily renamed the 'Argentine' underground station 'France', covering up the name with 'Allez les Bleus' (Go the Blues) banners
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - France Press Conference - Main Media Center, Doha, Qatar - December 17, 2022 France coach Didier Deschamps during the press conference
    Beware the penalty specialist if final goes to shootout
    Of the seven players brought on at the end of extra time in the World Cup or European Championship to take a penalty, all seven missed, a data analyst finds

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher