Morocco rewrite Africa's World Cup history

African teams have claimed several giant-killing results at World Cups but nothing like the unprecedented run of Morocco in Qatar that will fuel hopes of more representation at future tournaments.

Morocco have eliminated Belgium, Spain and Portugal -- all ranked in the world's top 10 -- to become the first African team to reach the last four and they now eye the scalp of holders France on Wednesday.

Cameroon upset holders Argentina in the opening match of the 1990 World Cup in Italy and went on to the quarter-finals while Senegal did the same to France when they began the defence of their title in 2002.

Algeria’s 1-0 defeat of West Germany in 1982 was also one of the tournament’s all-time shock results.

But for the rest, the continent’s achievements in the showpiece event have been limited, the reason why long-serving Confederation of African Football president Issa Hayatou put a lid on his members’ demands for more places at the finals.

"We need the result in order to make a strong case," he repeatedly told CAF meetings.

Of the 160 matches played by African sides at the World Cup, only 37 have been won for a success rate below 25 percent.

FIRST PARTICIPANTS

Egypt were the first African participants in 1934, under Scottish coach James McCrae, but went home after one game, losing 4-2 to Hungary in Naples.