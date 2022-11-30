Qatar no playground for playmakers as defenders clamp down

A high number of 0-0 draws in the group stage of the Qatar World Cup has seen playmakers squeezed out by defensive solidity and organisation, closing down the spaces that the world's most creative players usually thrive in.

The four scoreless draws in the first 16 games in Qatar quickly eclipsed the one such stalemate in the group stage in Russia in 2018, as teams string five men across the back to protect themselves from the likes of Argentina's Leo Messi, Croatia's Luka Modric and Denmark's Christian Eriksen.

"There's a lot of teams out there who are saying, 'We're not going to lose this game, we're going to have to put in a very solid defensive structure'. Those playmakers generally need that space," former Australia international Alex Tobin said.

"They need those sort of areas to play into, and they haven't had a lot of space here."