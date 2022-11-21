    বাংলা

    England ease to 3-0 halftime lead against Iran in Group B

    Rashford gets on the scoresheet immediately after coming off the bench after Iran pulled one back

    Reuters
    Published : 21 Nov 2022, 02:09 PM
    Updated : 21 Nov 2022, 02:09 PM

    England cruised into a 3-0 halftime lead in their World Cup Group B opener against Iran on Monday with teenager Jude Bellingham scoring his first international goal and Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling also on target.

    Bellingham headed in a cross from the left by Luke Shaw in the 35th minute to reward England's domination, Saka found the top corner with a left-foot shot in the 43rd minute and Sterling poked in a third from Harry Kane's pass two minutes later.

    Iran suffered a torrid first half and had to replace goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand after he sustained a head injury following a collision with team mate Hosseini Majid, resulting in 14 minutes of stoppage time.

    Qatar World Cup
    World Cup 2022
