Messi still has the skills to help Argentina win World Cup, says Pochettino

Lionel Messi may be making his last World Cup appearance in Qatar but the talismanic forward is still capable of spurring Argentina to a third World Cup title, his compatriot and former Paris St Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino said.

Pochettino, who is well aware of Messi's game-changing abilities having worked with the 35-year-old last season, said he was still the best player in the world.

"Messi will always be decisive. He's the best player in the world," Pochettino, 50, told Argentine newspaper Ole.