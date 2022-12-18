Scaloni tight-lipped on Argentina lineup ahead of World Cup final

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni kept his cards close to his chest when quizzed about his likely line-up as he prepares to face holders France in the World Cup final on Sunday.

Scaloni was evasive on Saturday when asked if he would deploy a three-man defence as he did for the quarter-final against the Netherlands, to give right full back Nahuel Molina support against France's lightning-fast star player Kylian Mbappe.

"We already decided the strategy and we will play in a way in which we think we can hurt our rivals the most and suffer the least," Scaloni told a news conference.

"We have our gameplan, we know how to play them and now we just have to execute, and I hope we can play a similar game as we did against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals - but win the match without having to go through the pain of a penalty shoot-out."