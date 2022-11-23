    বাংলা

    Croatia held by Morocco in goalless stalemate

    Chances were few and far between at either end of the field in the Group F encounter

    Croatia's World Cup campaign got off to a stuttering start with a 0-0 draw against a battling Morocco on Wednesday as the 2018 runners-up lacked the punch of the side that went so close in Russia.

    Chances were at a premium at Al Bayt Stadium as an even Group F contest produced little goalmouth action, and ended in the third goalless draw in nine games at the World Cup so far.

    There were glimpses of goal for both sides, with Nikola Vlasic going close for Croatia at the end of the first half while Noussair Mazraoui had a header saved for Morocco.

    Croatia will now turn their attentions to their game against Canada on Sunday, when Morocco will face Belgium.

    Croatia's best moments predictably hinged on Luka Modric, who was given the freedom of the park, floating effortlessly from back to front, with football's traditional midfield roles seeming not to apply to Croatia's captain.

    One minute he was patrolling in front of his back four, the next hanging off the shoulder of Andrej Kramaric up front, but always looking to open up the north Africans, whether he was hovering at right back or hunting further forward.

    Morocco looked principally to Hakim Ziyech for inspiration and the Chelsea winger, recalled to the squad following coach Walid Regragui's appointment, was their most dangerous attacking outlet in the early stages, although his good work lacked an end product.

    While the encounter was low on action it was at least high on intensity, as both sides battled for midfield supremacy, but the first half ended with neither goal really threatened until the closing moments when Vlasic's low effort was saved by Yassine Bounou.

    There was more action in the first five minutes of the second half when Morocco had raucous appeals for a penalty waved away after Sofiane Boufal's shot appeared to hit Dejan Lovren's arm, seconds before Mazraoui's header was saved by Dominik Livakovic.

    Moments later, Lovren's effort on the slide at the other end was blocked by Sofyan Amrabat, but that was about as good as it got for Croatia until centre back Josko Gvardiol's header went wide in the 80th minute.

