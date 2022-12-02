German exit not as shocking as it looks

Data company Nielsen Gracenote gave them a 41% chance of failing to progress on the back of their recent struggles.

On Thursday their defence was shaky, and a Niklas Sule blunder almost cost them when he attempted to clear an easy cross.

Manuel Neuer was present to save his team mates David Raum and Antonio Rudiger, when he tipped over the bar a shot from Keysher Fuller from close range and preserve the lead Serge Gnabry had given them in the first half with a header.

With coach Hansi Flick realising that they needed to win by a considerable margin if they were to prolong their stay at the World Cup, big gaps started to appear in Germany's defence.

Neuer, however, could do nothing 13 minutes after the restart when Yeltsin Tejeda thundered the ball past him on the rebound after he had first saved a Kendall Waston header.

The second goal was no different. Neuer saved a header from Juan Pablo Vargas but the ball deflected off the German keeper and into the net.

Germany traditionally have always had a focal point striker but since Miroslav Klose and Mario Gomez departed the stage, no one has stepped in to fill the void.