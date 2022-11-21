England keep faith with Maguire, Azmoun on bench for Iran

England manager Gareth Southgate kept faith with centre back Harry Maguire, including him in a back four to play Iran, who will start with star forward Sardar Azmoun on the bench for the World Cup Group B encounter on Monday.

Maguire, who has been out of favour at club side Manchester United this season, starts alongside John Stones in a back four, with Southgate opting against his usual three-man backline for the encounter at Khalifa International Stadium.