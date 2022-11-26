England's midfield goes AWOL in American stalemate

English hopes of a run deep into the World Cup took a bit of a bruising on Friday when a lively and high-pressing United States team reduced the youthful stars of their tournament opener to anonymity.

Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Mason Mount dazzled in the 6-2 win over Iran on Monday and had England fans dreaming of a effervescent midfield that would take them through this World Cup and onto the next.

They looked set to sustain that momentum when Bellingham and Saka combined well in a slick move down the right flank in the 10th minute on Friday that gave captain Harry Kane a good chance to open the scoring.

A well-drilled American team had already showed that they were not going to give the England midfield the same space they enjoyed on Monday, however.

Faced with the suffocating wall of blue shirts, England soon regressed to the lethargic, predictable passing game that marked their six-match winless streak before the tournament.

The United States, by contrast, increasingly showed what a high tempo, accurate passing and movement off the ball can achieve and were unlucky not have the lead at halftime.

They maintained the high press and ventured forward with even more confidence after the break, breezing through the England midfield and laying siege to the exposed defence.