    বাংলা

    Iran keeper carried off after suffering head injury

    The 30-year-old is in no condition to take any further part in the game

    Abdur Rahim khanAbdur Rahim khan
    Published : 21 Nov 2022, 02:34 PM
    Updated : 21 Nov 2022, 02:34 PM

    Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand was substituted early on in their World Cup Group B opener against England on Monday after suffering a head injury.

    Beiranvand collided horribly with his team mate Hosseini Majid as he tried to deal with a cross and spent several minutes stricken on the turf having treatment.

    The 30-year-old eventually was surprisingly allowed to continue with blood seeping from his nose but clearly was in no condition to take any further part in the game.

    After signalling to his team mates he again slumped to the floor and was carried off the field on a stretcher to be replaced by reserve goalkeeper Seyed Hossein Hosseini.

    Qatar World Cup
    RELATED STORIES
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 England's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
    England ease to 3-0 halftime lead against Iran
    Teenager Jude Bellingham scored his first international goal and Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling also found on target
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 Iran players line up during the national anthems before the match
    Iranian WC squad declines to sing national anthem
    All of the starting 11 players were silent as the anthem was played at the Khalifa International Stadium
    Former football player David Beckham attends the Doha Forum in Doha, Qatar March 26, 2022. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
    UK comedian faked shredding money over Beckham Qatar WC deal
    He appeared to put the money into a woodchipper but now says the money has instead been donated to a LGBTQ+ charity
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Arrival - Belgium team arrives in Doha - Hamad International Airport, Doha, Qatar - November 18, 2022 Belgium's Romelu Lukaku arrives in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
    Belgium's Golden Generation begin last stand
    Lukaku, who is set to miss his side’s first two games at least, is not the only player potentially out

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher