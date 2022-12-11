Moroccan ecstasy at World Cup win shared by Africa and Arab world

ARAB AND AFRICAN JOY

"Waoh, waoh... Morocco! It's with great joy! Africa is shining! Go Africa!" shouted Agwe Jefferson, 28, a driver in Cameroon's capital Yaounde.

In Libya, a crowd watching the game in the port city of Misrata lit red flares and waved Libyan and Moroccan flags, while in the Tunisian capital people celebrated the victory.

"Today Morocco honoured Africans and Arabs and made the dream we all have possible," said Ameur Souilam in Tunis.

Meanwhile in the Palestinian territories and Israel, thousands of people packed cafes, restaurants and football stadiums screening the match, bursting into cheers with Morocco's triumph. After its previous win, Morocco's team had posed with the Palestinian flag.

"Seeing the Palestinian flag being waved by Morocco footballers made us feel as if we won," said Gaza businessman Imad Joudat.

In the Edgware Road district of London, long a centre of the city's Arab community, the street was jammed with cars honking horns and waving flags and in Paris chanting and cheering Moroccan fans filled the Champs Elysees.

SINGING, FLAG WAVING, CHEERING

Moroccan fans erupted when Youssef En-Nesyri scored the game's only goal. In the Jmaa al-Fnaa, the historic main square of Marrakech where authorities had put a big screen for fans, thousands of people leaped up and down as the ball went in.

As the game wound on, Morocco fans in the stadium screamed "Ole, ole, ole!" in unison, drowning out the handful of Portuguese fans and whistling whenever Portugal took possession of the ball.

Behind the two goals, banks of Moroccan supporters stood for the whole match with drummers and fan leaders coordinating the chants.

One man wearing the red and green of Morocco's national flag and its football kit raised his hands in supplication as the final minutes ticked away, shouting "O God, o God".

In the media box, a security guard, screaming with triumph, hugged a Moroccan journalist who was weeping with happiness.

As Moroccan player Jawad El Yamiq circled the pitch with a half-Moroccan, half-Qatari flag draped around his shoulders, one fan stood motionless, looking out over the pitch with his hands over his mouth as if unable to take in the scale of the win.

Outside the stadium a drummer led fans in a chant of "Go, go, go" before they sang "Al-Andalus al-Andalus" - the name of the historic Muslim state once ruling Spain and Portugal, the two teams Morocco has now knocked out.

With many Moroccans living and working in the Gulf, Morocco's World Cup matches have felt like home-team games and Ismail Chakour, a Dubai-based banker, said he had been determined to attend the match "whatever the cost".