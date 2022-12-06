    বাংলা

    Fans lament end of Japan's brave run in World Cup

    Fans in turn clutched at their hair and whelped with joy as they watched Japan open the scoring before an equaliser left the two teams deadlocked

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Dec 2022, 04:48 AM
    Updated : 6 Dec 2022, 04:48 AM

    Japan supporters lamented the team's 3-1 penalty shootout loss to Croatia at the World Cup in Qatar, crushing their nation's dream of advancing to the quarter-finals.

    Some Samurai Blue fans watched the match in a Tokyo sports bar, undeterred by the rain and a midnight start. They booked their seats at the bar in hopes of witnessing Japan reach the last eight for the first time, but were sorely disappointed.

    "My mind went blank ... I had no emotion whatsoever," 21-year-old university student Shun Hasegawa said on Tuesday with tears welling up in his eyes as he described the moment Japan lost the shootout.

    "The match was decided by a penalty kick, so it was a 50-50 chance for Japan to win or lose. I think penalty shootouts are a bit like a random draw ... it's just so frustrating to think that there was a 50% chance that Japan could have won," he added.

    Fans in turn clutched at their hair and whelped with joy as they watched Japan open the scoring through Daizen Maeda in the 43rd minute, before an equaliser by Croatia's Ivan Perisic left the two teams deadlocked at 1-1 until the penalty shootout.

    Spot kicks by Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Mitoma and Maya Yoshida were all kept out by Croatia's Dominik Livakovic. Ultimately, a stunned silence fell when the Croatians secured the win as Mario Pasalic sent Japan keeper Shuichi Gonda the wrong way.

    "It was so fun to watch from start to finish, and it really left an impression on me," said 35-year-old Ryosuke Kabe.

    "Every single player put everything they had on the line. It was moving to watch them all fight with everything they had."

    The Samurai Blue had staged a stunning turnaround against Spain to reach the knockout rounds for the fourth time by topping their group after they started the tournament with a comeback win over Germany before losing to Costa Rica.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - Brazil v South Korea - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - Dec 5, 2022 Brazil's Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates
    It's just like watching Brazil
    Animated by a soundtrack of samba drums and rhythmic dancing at Stadium 974, Brazil enjoyed themselves while toying with South Korea
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - Brazil v South Korea - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - Dec 5, 2022 Brazil's Neymar celebrates scoring their second goal
    Neymar feared for his World Cup after ankle injury
    The Brazil forward thanked his fans for their messages of support, adding he felt no pain in his ankle in the match against South Korea
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - Brazil v South Korea - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - December 5, 2022 Brazil's Richarlison celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates
    Brazil crush South Korea
    The South Americans will face Croatia in the quarter-finals on Friday
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - Brazil v South Korea - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - December 5, 2022 Brazil fans in the stands as pictures of Pele are displayed inside the stadium before the match
    Pele backs Brazil ahead of World Cup match
    The 82-year old said in an Instagram post that he wished to inspire Brazil's players by sharing a picture taken at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher