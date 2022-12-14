Croatia's semi-final exit fails to overshadow glittering World Cup run

Croatia's run to the semi-finals of a second consecutive World Cup was nothing short of remarkable for the small Balkan nation and even Tuesday's 3-0 defeat by Argentina does not overshadow their achievements on football's biggest stage.

Reaching the last four in Russia and Qatar was barely conceivable six years ago. Croatia were a team in near disarray, their fans were fighting each other at Euro 2016 and the leadership of the Croatian FA faced corruption allegations.

The appointment of Ante Cacic, a former TV repairman, as head coach had only fanned the flames of discontent.

Fast forward to Qatar, where Croatia entered the tournament as 2018 runners-up with an ageing squad led by 37-year-old Luka Modric and with Zlatko Dalic, who replaced Cacic before the 2018 tournament, at the helm.

Coming through their group with a win over Canada and draws against Belgium and surprise semi-finalists Morocco, conceding only one goal along the way, the Croats showed they were again a force to be reckoned with.

No longer the explosive attacking team of 2018 that stunned England in the semi-finals before losing to France in the final, Croatia have matured into a well-oiled machine where each player knows what needs to be done to get the result.