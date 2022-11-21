Belgium's Golden Generation begin last stand without Lukaku

Belgium’s aging "Golden Generation" will begin their final shot at World Cup glory against Canada on Wednesday, but do so without talismanic forward Romelu Lukaku, who has been central to their success in recent years.

The Group F game at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan is a tricky opener for Roberto Martinez’s side against opponents appearing at a first global finals for 36 years who will be fired up to spring a surprise.

Lukaku, who is set to miss his side’s first two games at least, is not the only player potentially out. Right back Thomas Meunier trained on his own on Sunday having seemingly recovered from a broken cheekbone last week, but the powerful striker will be the biggest loss.

Martinez has admitted that without Lukaku his team, ranked second in the world, have to alter their style and personnel and the latter’s replacement Michy Batshuayi failed to impress in a 2-1 friendly defeat by Egypt on Friday.