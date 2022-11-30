As long as I'm wanted: Bale vows to play for Wales after World Cup exit

"I'll keep going as long as I can and as long as I'm wanted," Bale, Wales' most-capped player, told the BBC.

"It's a difficult moment now obviously but we go again.

"We have a (European Championship) qualifying campaign starting now again in March and we have a few months to get away from international football now which is obviously disappointing, we'd love to stay longer."

Page said Bale gave an "excellent" performance before the break.

"Bale is fine and he wants the best for the team," Page told reporters. "He knew if he went back on the field he would have been around 70% (fit). When you play against a team like England, you can't carry anybody.

"He put in a big shift ... I don't think it will be the last time you see him in a Wales jersey."