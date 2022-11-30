    বাংলা

    As long as I'm wanted: Bale vows to play for Wales after World Cup exit

    Returning to the World Cup after 64 years, Wales ended the tournament on one point, finishing bottom of Group B

    Reuters
    Published : 30 Nov 2022, 06:27 AM
    Updated : 30 Nov 2022, 06:27 AM

    Wales captain Gareth Bale vowed to keep playing for the national team amid doubts over his future after they were knocked out of the World Cup in the group stage with a 3-0 defeat by England in Tuesday's so-called "Battle of Britain".

    Returning to the World Cup after 64 years, Wales ended the tournament on one point, finishing bottom of Group B following a 1-1 draw with the United States in their opening game and a disappointing 2-0 defeat by Iran in the second match.

    Bale was anonymous in attack in the first half against England before coach Rob Page had to substitute him at the break due to a hamstring issue.

    "I'll keep going as long as I can and as long as I'm wanted," Bale, Wales' most-capped player, told the BBC.

    "It's a difficult moment now obviously but we go again.

    "We have a (European Championship) qualifying campaign starting now again in March and we have a few months to get away from international football now which is obviously disappointing, we'd love to stay longer."

    Page said Bale gave an "excellent" performance before the break.

    "Bale is fine and he wants the best for the team," Page told reporters. "He knew if he went back on the field he would have been around 70% (fit). When you play against a team like England, you can't carry anybody.

    "He put in a big shift ... I don't think it will be the last time you see him in a Wales jersey."

    Despite the defeat at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Page was proud of the team, who reached the World Cup via the playoffs after overcoming Austria and Ukraine.

    "We look back with frustration but it's an amazing achievement for the players to get here in the first place. We build on that, that's the bigger picture," Page said.

    "We are just disappointed because we know, in a couple of games, we haven't really shown our true colours and that's really the most frustrating. We want to learn from it."

    RELATED STORIES
    Yoshimi Yamashita (holding a ball) becomes the first female referee to manage a tie in the Asia’s premier men’s club competition!
    FIFA names first female refereeing trio for a men's World Cup
    They are set to to take charge of the Costa Rica-Germany Group E match on Thursday
    Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - World Cup Accommodation - Doha, Qatar - November 28, 2022 General view of Barwa Barahat al Janoub complex which is some of the cheapest accommodation available for World Cup fans in Qatar REUTERS/Charlotte Bruneau
    Desert complex makes World Cup affordable for some
    Barwa Barahat al Janoub lies in stark contrast to the glitzy opening ceremony but, at $84 a night, it's the most affordable accommodation in Qatar
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Poland Press Conference - Main Media Centre, Doha, Qatar - November 29, 2022 Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz during the press conference
    Argentina match not a Lewandowski-Messi clash: Poland coach
    Argentina have won six out of their 11 games against Poland, while the Poles won the last time the sides met in 2011 in a friendly
    England roar into last 16 as Rashford scores twice in 3-0 Wales rout
    England roar into last 16
    Wales cave in after the break as Gareth Southgate's side, who will face Senegal in the next round, take their goals tally in the group to nine

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher