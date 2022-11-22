Arabs shun Israeli media at Qatar World Cup, cooling hopes of a thaw

A Channel 13 reporter said Palestinian fans held an impromptu protest next to him, waving their and flags and chanting "go home".

Qatar does not officially recognise Israel, setting Palestinian statehood as a condition for that. But it has allowed direct flights from Tel Aviv for the World Cup as well as a delegation of Israeli diplomats to handle logistics.

The delegation spokesperson said there had been no reports of ill-treatment of the estimated 10,000 to 20,000 Israeli fans. But he acknowledged "a few incidents" involving Israeli media.

Saudi national Khaled al-Omri, who works in the oil industry and was in Qatar to support his home team, told Reuters he hoped the Tel Aviv-Doha flight route would not become permanent.

"Sure, most countries in the Arab world are heading towards normalisation – but that's because most of them don't have rulers who listen to their people," he said.

Like Doha, Riyadh rules out normalisation for now. But since 2020 it has allowed Israeli airlines to overfly Saudi territory.