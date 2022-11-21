Ecuador's 'Superman' Valencia should be fit for Netherlands game

Enner Valencia, Ecuador's all-time top scorer and hero of their opening game win over World Cup hosts Qatar, should be fit for their second Group A game against the Netherlands on Friday, according to his coach.

The 33-year-old, who lived up to fans' nickname of "Superman" with both goals in the South Americans' 2-0 win on Sunday night, limped off in the second half, triggering fears his tournament might be over despite the blistering start.

"I have some discomfort in my knee and ankle. The doctors will assess and see how serious it is," Valencia said, applying ice but then looking comfortable as he walked onto the pitch at the end to celebrate with the team and their fans.