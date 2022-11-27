No Lukaku but Belgium make three changes for Morocco game

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku was again left out of the starting line-up as he recovers from a hamstring injury but coach Roberto Martinez made three changes to his side for the World Cup Group F clash with Morocco at Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday.

Tall midfielder Amadou Onana will start in the place of Youri Tielemans having impressed off the bench in the 1-0 win over Canada, while Thorgan Hazard, brother of captain Eden, comes in for Yannick Carrasco. Right back Thomas Meunier was preferred to Leander Dendoncker.

Morocco are unchanged from the 0-0 draw with Croatia as left back Noussair Mazraoui has recovered from a hip injury sustained in that game.