    No Lukaku but Belgium make three changes for Morocco game

    Amadou Onana will start in place of Youri Tielemans, while Thorgan Hazard comes in for Yannick Carrasco and Thomas Meunier was preferred over Leander Dendoncker

    Published : 27 Nov 2022, 12:06 PM
    Updated : 27 Nov 2022, 12:06 PM

    Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku was again left out of the starting line-up as he recovers from a hamstring injury but coach Roberto Martinez made three changes to his side for the World Cup Group F clash with Morocco at Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday.

    Tall midfielder Amadou Onana will start in the place of Youri Tielemans having impressed off the bench in the 1-0 win over Canada, while Thorgan Hazard, brother of captain Eden, comes in for Yannick Carrasco. Right back Thomas Meunier was preferred to Leander Dendoncker.

    Morocco are unchanged from the 0-0 draw with Croatia as left back Noussair Mazraoui has recovered from a hip injury sustained in that game.

    Belgium will qualify for the last 16 with a victory and will hope for a much-improved performance compared to the win over Canada, which Martinez called "technically the worst" showing of his six years in charge.

    Belgium: Thibaut Courtois, Timothy Castagne, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Thomas Meunier, Axel Witsel, Amadou Onana, Thorgan Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard (captain), Michy Batshuayi

    Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Sofyan Amrabat, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss (captain), Hakim Ziyech, Azzedine Ounahi, Selim Amallah, Soufiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri

