Senegal seek to end African drought against England

In a tournament packed with surprises, Senegal will try to add to the list of stunners in the Round of 16 on Sunday when they take on England, who have never lost to an African side.

If Senegal are to pull off the shock they might have to do it without their inspirational leader and coach Aliou Cisse, who has been sidelined with an illness.

Adding to the challenge the African champions will definitely be without their midfield general Idrissa Gueye, who is suspended for the match at Al Bayt having picked up a second yellow card against Ecuador in their final group match.