Walker will give 'fantastic' Mbappe respect he deserves, but not too much

England defender Kyle Walker is well aware that dealing with France's Kylian Mbappe in the World Cup quarter-finals is not going to be easy, and he is counting on his experience of playing against the tournament's top scorer in the past.

England moved into the last 16 with a 3-0 win over Senegal to set up a mouth-watering clash with France after the reigning world champions brushed aside Poland, with Mbappe scoring twice to take his tally to five goals in Qatar.

The focus will be on whether 32-year-old Walker, who returned from groin surgery before the World Cup, can handle the blistering pace of the 23-year-old Mbappe.