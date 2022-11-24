Courtois saves penalty as disappointing Belgium beat Canada 1-0

Keeper Thibaut Courtois showed his class as Belgium made the most of Canada's woeful finishing to win their opening World Cup Group F game 1-0 thanks to a Michy Batshuayi goal on Wednesday.

Courtois saved Alphonso Davies's weak early penalty and made a couple of other good saves as Canada pushed for their first goal at a World Cup on their return to the tournament for the first time since 1986.