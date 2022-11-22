Argentina are not obliged to win World Cup, says Scaloni

Argentina have no obligation to win the World Cup, coach Lionel Scaloni said ahead of their opener against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, adding that it was mere details that will decide who will become the champions.

Argentina won the 2021 Copa America but despite always being one of the World Cup favourites they have not lifted football's most precious trophy in the last 36 years.

"In a national team like Argentina you always carry pressure being the coach. And if the results don't go your way, I know how it works", Scaloni told a news conference on Monday.