Argentina suffer reality check again on biggest stage

No one thought it would matter much and that Argentina would change gear after the break. But from the moment the second half kicked off they looked ragged and ponderous.

Certainly not the swagger of a team widely-tipped to deliver a third World Cup for the soccer-crazy nation, and first since Diego Maradona's 1986 glory.

When Saleh Al-Shehri got away from Cristian Romero all to easily to equalise in the 48th minute to draw Saudi Arabia level, it should have focussed Argentine minds.

Instead, the Saudis swarmed all over them and five minutes later Salem Al-Dawsari shrugged off some flimsy challenges to curl a winner of which Messi himself would have been proud.

Even then, with so much time left on the clock, Argentina's quality should have shone through to avert humiliation.

Scaloni threw on 22-year-old Julian Alvarez and 21-year-old Enzo Fernandez on the hour but to little effect as Argentina laboured,with veteran Angel Di Maria looking heavy-legged and Messi continually running into a green wall.

Argentina can still salvage their World Cup as they did in 1990 when they reached the final having been shocked by Cameroon in their opening game, but Scaloni has some serious thinking ahead of their next game against a dangerous Mexico side when another flop could end their hopes.