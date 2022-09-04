Kane on target as Tottenham beat Fulham to maintain pace

Unbeaten Tottenham's fourth win in six games lifted them to 14 points, one behind leaders Arsenal who play on Sunday.

Fulham remain in mid-table with eight points.

For the first time Tottenham manager Antonio Conte unleashed Richarlison from the start to form an attacking trident with Kane and Son and it proved an exciting formula.

With Tottenham's wing backs Ryan Sessegnon and Emerson Royal raiding forward at every opportunity, Fulham were at full stretch to keep out wave after wave of Spurs attacks.

Son had an effort deflected over the bar after Richarlison's cut back and then stabbed a shot against the crossbar after being picked out by Kane's clever chipped pass.

In the end it took a cool finish from defensive midfielder Hojbjerg to break the deadlock after 40 minutes.

Again Richarlison was heavily involved, exchanging passes with the Dane who slid a shot out of Bernd Leno's reach.

The pattern continued after the break with Richarlison driving a ball across goal for Eric Dier to blaze over.