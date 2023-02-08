Ex-Tokyo Olympics official, ad execs arrested in bid-rigging scandal

Japanese prosecutors arrested a former Tokyo Olympics organising committee official and executives at three advertising agencies on suspicion of being involved in bid-rigging of test events for the Games, Japanese media reported on Wednesday.

Yasuo Mori, the former deputy executive director of the Tokyo 2020 Games Operations Bureau, was arrested for suspected breach of antitrust laws, the Asahi newspaper and other publications reported.

The media reports later said the prosecutors also arrested three executives at advertising and event-planning firms Dentsu Inc, Cerespo Co and Fuji Creative Corporation, a subsidiary of Fuji Media Holdings Inc.