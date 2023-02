Gakpo off the mark as Liverpool down Everton 2-0

But Juergen Klopp's Liverpool side were stronger and sharper than their neighbours and earned their first league victory of 2023 to climb to ninth in the table on 32 points after 21 games.

Everton were left in 18th place on 18 points from 22 matches, one point off the safety zone.

"It's a huge win for us," said Salah. "We had a perfect week to train and the players were so excited and we couldn't wait for the game to turn everything around and hopefully it was a start.

"I know that Darwin is really fast so they had a corner and we played a one-two. I knew that he was going to play the ball in the space so I was running as fast as I could and scored so that's the most important thing."

GLIMMER OF HOPE

Liverpool may be having a torrid season by their own high standards, having missed out on the league title to Manchester City on the final day of last season, but they still have a glimmer of hope that they can qualify for the Champions League.

They trail Newcastle United in fourth by nine points and have a game in hand on Eddie Howe's side, while Gakpo's confidence should be lifted after getting his first goal.

Salah, who was joint-top scorer in the Premier League last season, will also be relieved to have got his first league goal since netting against Aston Villa on Dec. 26.

Klopp was boosted by the return of striker Diogo Jota, who made his first appearance since injuring his calf in October when he came on in the 70th minute.

Influential defender Virgil van Dijk, meanwhile, was on the bench after injuring his hamstring at the start of January.