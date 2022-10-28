PSV outclass Arsenal to book Europa League last-16 spot, Lazio win

PSV Eindhoven clinched a place in the Europa League last 16 with a dominant 2-0 home win over Arsenal on Thursday, while Lazio boosted their chances of going through to the next stage with a 2-1 victory over Danish side Midtjylland.

Belgium's Royale Union Saint-Gilloise progressed as Group D winners with a 2-0 victory against Malmo, while Bundesliga leaders Union Berlin beat Braga 1-0 to move above them into second spot, two points ahead of the Portuguese side.

Already-qualified Arsenal's perfect start in Group A ended as PSV ensured their passage to the knockout phase following Bodo/Glimt's 2-1 defeat by FC Zurich in the other game.