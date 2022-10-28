    বাংলা

    PSV outclass Arsenal to book Europa League last-16 spot, Lazio win

    PSV had two first-half efforts chalked off for offside but took a deserved lead through Joey Veerman in the 55th minute

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Oct 2022, 08:23 PM
    Updated : 27 Oct 2022, 08:23 PM

    PSV Eindhoven clinched a place in the Europa League last 16 with a dominant 2-0 home win over Arsenal on Thursday, while Lazio boosted their chances of going through to the next stage with a 2-1 victory over Danish side Midtjylland. 

    Belgium's Royale Union Saint-Gilloise progressed as Group D winners with a 2-0 victory against Malmo, while Bundesliga leaders Union Berlin beat Braga 1-0 to move above them into second spot, two points ahead of the Portuguese side. 

    Already-qualified Arsenal's perfect start in Group A ended as PSV ensured their passage to the knockout phase following Bodo/Glimt's 2-1 defeat by FC Zurich in the other game. 

    PSV had two first-half efforts chalked off for offside but took a deserved lead through Joey Veerman in the 55th minute when he clipped a left-footed effort past Aaron Ramsdale before substitute Luuk De Jong made it two with a header moments later. 

    Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta brought on Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus to try to salvage something from the game but they failed to find a way past a dogged PSV, who trail the Londoners by two points with one game remaining. 

    Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Pedro were on target for Lazio as they came from behind to see off Midtjylland and move to eight points from five games in Group F, three ahead of Feyenoord and SK Sturm Graz who meet later on Thursday. 

    In Group B, Fenerbahce recovered from a 3-0 deficit against Stade Rennais as goals from Enner Valencia, Miha Zajc and Emre Mor helped the Turkish side secure a 3-3 draw. Both teams had already qualified for the knockout stage. 

    The group winners qualify for the last 16 while the eight runners-up will compete in February's playoffs where they face the eight teams coming third in their Champions League groups.

