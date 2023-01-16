Derby defeat places Haaland's City influence under scrutiny

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland may turn out to be the most prolific goalscorer the Premier League has ever seen but after a passive performance in Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Manchester United his role in the team is being re-assessed.

Haaland had little influence in City's play in the derby, taking only 19 touches and registering only two shots, neither of which hit the target.

His performance at Old Trafford was in stark contrast to when he scored three goals and contributed two assists in the 6-3 drubbing of United in October, taking 35 touches and having six shots.

City coach Pep Guardiola conceded his concern about Haaland's involvement in the aftermath of a defeat which left City eight points adrift of Premier League leaders Arsenal after ceding eight points in their last five matches.