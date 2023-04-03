Next Chelsea manager: Who is likely to replace Graham Potter?

Chelsea sacked manager Graham Potter on Sunday after less than seven months in charge, following their 2-0 home defeat by Aston Villa at the weekend which left the London club 11th in the Premier League.

According to bookmakers SkyBet, following are the contenders to replace Potter as Chelsea look to appoint their third manager this season.

JULIAN NAGELSMANN (GERMANY) - 1/3

Bayern Munich surprisingly parted ways with Nagelsmann last month with the club second in the Bundesliga and in the Champions League quarter-finals, replacing him with former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

Nagelsmann, 35, led the Bavarians to their 10th straight Bundesliga title after taking over in 2021. He has previously managed RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim.

He has also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, who have Cristian Stellini in interim charge until the end of the season after Antonio Conte's exit last month.