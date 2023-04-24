Guardiola issues rallying cry to fans as Manchester City host Arsenal in 'final'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has urged fans to turn up the volume in their top-of-the-table clash with Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday as his side look to take control of the Premier League title race.

Arsenal have lost significant ground in recent weeks, with three successive draws leaving them five points clear of City but having played two games more.

"Wednesday is a final against a team that has been the best team in England so far and is five points ahead of us," Guardiola told reporters.