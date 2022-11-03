PSG win 2-1 at Juventus but finish second in group

A second-half goal by defender Nuno Mendes earned Paris St Germain a 2-1 win at Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday but they were pipped to top spot in Group H by the slimmest of margins after Benfica hit Maccabi Haifa for six.

Benfica thrashed Maccabi 6-1 in the other group game to ensure the Portuguese and French teams ended level on 14 points, having drawn their two head-to-heads 1-1 and both with a goal difference of nine.

But Benfica finished top courtesy of more away goals scored in all games, with a tally of nine compared to PSG's six after Joao Mario's strike deep into stoppage time sent them into the last 16 as group winners.