    Ronaldo's Al Nassr knocked out of Saudi Super Cup

    Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr were knocked of the Saudi Super Cup on Thursday after a 3-1 semi-final loss to Al Ittihad in Riyadh.

    The 37-year-old Portugal international, five-times Ballon D'Or winner, had a couple of chances to score but was well shackled by the Al Ittihad defence for most of the match.

    Anderson Talisca's goal for Al Nassr in the 67th minute was not enough to turn around the deficit from two first-half goals for Al Ittihad from Romarinho and Abderrazak Hamdallah.

    Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti added the third three minutes into stoppage time.

    Al Nassr next travel to Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League on Feb 3.

