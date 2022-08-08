Chelsea need new generation of defenders, says Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was delighted with the performance of Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta and Kalidou Koulibaly on Saturday but with the back three having a combined age of 100 he knows the club must secure the next generation of defenders.

Chelsea, who beat Everton 1-0 in their Premier League opener, lost Antonio Rudiger, 29, and Andreas Christensen, 26, in the close season before signing Senegal international Koulibaly from Napoli.