Arsenal revive title bid with last-gasp 4-2 win at Villa

Arsenal got their stuttering Premier League title push back on track with a thrilling 4-2 win at Aston Villa to move back to the top of the table thanks to two added-time goals on Saturday.

With the game looking set for a 2-2 draw, Jorginho's shot came off the bar and bounced off Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez into the net before minutes later Gabriel Martinelli stroked into an empty goal for Arsenal's fourth.

The result put the Gunners back on top with 54 points after 23 games, three points above Manchester City who go to Nottingham Forest later on Saturday for their 24th match.