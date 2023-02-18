    বাংলা

    Arsenal revive title bid with last-gasp 4-2 win at Villa

    The result put the Gunners back on top with 54 points after 23 games

    Reuters
    Published : 18 Feb 2023, 03:10 PM
    Updated : 18 Feb 2023, 03:10 PM

    Arsenal got their stuttering Premier League title push back on track with a thrilling 4-2 win at Aston Villa to move back to the top of the table thanks to two added-time goals on Saturday. 

    With the game looking set for a 2-2 draw, Jorginho's shot came off the bar and bounced off Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez into the net before minutes later Gabriel Martinelli stroked into an empty goal for Arsenal's fourth. 

    The result put the Gunners back on top with 54 points after 23 games, three points above Manchester City who go to Nottingham Forest later on Saturday for their 24th match. 

    At a packed and raucous Villa Park in the Midlands, Ollie Watkins fired home the hosts' opener - and his fourth goal in as many games - in the fifth minute after a scintillating run into the box and jink past defender William Saliba. 

    Bukayo Saka struck back for Arsenal with a fine left foot drive from inside the area in the 16th minute, before Philippe Coutinho restored Villa's lead with a low shot in the 31st following a clever dummy from Emiliano Buendia. 

    Oleksandr Zinchenko levelled for Arsenal in the 62nd minute with a low drive past World Cup-winning goalkeeper Martinez. 

    Before the thrilling finale, both sides missed gilt-edged chances, Martin Odegaard pulling wide for Arsenal when he looked certain to score and Villa's Leon Bailey seeing a shot tipped onto the crossbar.

    RELATED STORIES
    General view of Manchester United's Old Trafford Stadium - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 15, 2023 General view of Manchester United's Old Trafford Stadium REUTERS/Molly Darlington
    Ratcliffe's INEOS confirm bid for United
    British billionaire Ratcliffe, a life-long United fan and founder of INEOS, has previously openly expressed his interest in buying the Old Trafford club
    Newcastle United's Christian Atsu before a FA Cup fourth round match against Oxford United at St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain on January 25, 2020.
    Ghana winger Atsu's body found under Turkey rubble
    Atsu had been scheduled to fly out of Turkey hours before the quake, but stayed with the club after scoring the winning goal in a Super Lig match
    Cricket - Second Test - India v Australia - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India - Feb 18, 2023 Australia's Nathan Lyon celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Shreyas Iyer.
    Patel-Ashwin rearguard rescues India
    Patel smashed 74 and dominated his 114-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Ashwin to help India post 262 all out
    File photo. Stuart Broad/Facebook
    Broad magic puts England on brink of first Test victory
    Stuart Broad drove home the advantage in stunning fashion by bowling out Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham and Tom Blundell on the third day of the first Test

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher