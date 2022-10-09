Ramos sees red as PSG concede draw at Reims in Ligue 1

Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain played more than one half with 10 men but salvaged a goalless draw at Stade de Reims on Saturday to extend their unbeaten run this season.

Sergio Ramos picked up a straight red card as tempers flared shortly before halftime but a reshuffled PSG, in the absence of the injured Lionel Messi, managed to keep a clean sheet.

They have 26 points from 10 games and lead Olympique de Marseille, who slumped to a 2-1 home defeat by AC Ajaccio, by three points.

Reims are 14th on eight points.