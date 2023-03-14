    বাংলা

    FIFA says 2026 World Cup will have record 104 matches

    The 2026 edition, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, will be the first edition of the quadrennial tournament

    Reuters
    Published : 14 March 2023, 04:41 PM
    Updated : 14 March 2023, 04:41 PM

    The 2026 World Cup will have 104 matches instead of the traditional 64 games due to the expanded format with 48 teams taking part, global football governing body FIFA said on Tuesday.

    The 2026 edition, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, will be the first edition of the quadrennial tournament where 48 teams are taking part.

    "The FIFA Council unanimously approved the proposed amendment to the FIFA World Cup 2026 competition format from 16 groups of three to 12 groups of four with the top two and eight best third-placed teams progressing to a round of 32," FIFA said.

    "The revised format mitigates the risk of collusion and ensures that all the teams play a minimum of three matches, while providing balanced rest time between competing teams."

    The 32-team World Cup in Qatar last year had a total of 64 matches completed in 29 days. The last time Mexico (1986) and the United States (1994) hosted a World Cup, there were only 24 teams.

    The tournament has had 32 teams since the 1998 edition, with eight groups of four and the finalists playing seven games each. But teams reaching the summit clash in 2026 will now play eight matches in total.

    The original plan for the 2026 edition had a total of 80 matches but the decision to increase the number of games to 104 was approved by FIFA's council at a meeting on Tuesday.

    The new format will also stick to drawing four teams in a group after a proposal for a three-team group was shot down over fears of collusion.

    Traditionally the top two teams from each group advance to the last 16 but the 2026 edition will also have the eight best third-placed teams moving into the knockout round of 32.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Preview - Doha, Qatar - October 26, 2022 General view of signage in Doha ahead of the World Cup
    End of Qatar's football project or just the start?
    The hosts and 2019 Asian Cup winners did not live up to expectations, being knocked out after their first two matches
    A man holds a smartphone with a sign that reads: "I need tickets" ahead of a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 match in Doha, Qatar, November 30, 2022.
    Desperate fans turn to illegal hawkers for WC tickets
    Other ticketless football fans are increasingly gathering at crowded stadium perimeters in Doha
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Germany v Japan - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Germany players cover their mouths as they pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
    Germany players cover mouths in team photo
    All Germany players took part in the gesture in front of dozens of photographers on the pitch ahead of kickoff
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Semi Final - France v Morocco - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - Dec 14, 2022 France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after the match as France reach the final.
    How France reached the World Cup final
    They ended the curse of the defending champions to reach the final thanks to their ruthlessness, mental strength and moments of sheer brilliance

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher