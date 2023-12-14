Warner ton silences critics as actions speak louder than words

Australia opener David Warner celebrated his 26th Test century on Thursday by 'shushing' the Perth media box, silencing his critics after putting his side in a strong position on day one of the first Test against Pakistan.

The hosts ended the day on 346-5 from 84 overs after batting first, with Usman Khawaja (41) and Travis Head (40) also making contributions, but Warner's fiery 164 off 211 balls stole the show.

"I was disappointed with getting out, we could have been four down at the end there. But it's up to the selectors, if they want to keep continuing to pick me then I ain't leaving," Warner joked to reporters.

Warner upper cut debutant seamer Aamer Jamal (2-63) for four in the 43rd over to bring up three figures.

The 37-year-old is now all but certain to play his final Test in front of a home crowd in Sydney, a goal which he stated publicly in June amid a lean period in red-ball cricket which had seen him score only two centuries since the start of 2020.