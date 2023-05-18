Nadal to miss French Open, 2024 likely to be last year of career

HIP PROBLEM

Nadal overcame a niggling foot injury to beat Casper Ruud in last year's final. But he has struggled with his latest issue and has not competed since January after hurting his hip flexor in his second-round match against Mackenzie McDonald that effectively ended his Melbourne Park title defence.

Nadal was initially set to miss up to eight weeks but skipped claycourt tournaments in Rome and Madrid to build his fitness after being ruled out of events at Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Barcelona earlier this season.

A setback in his recovery ahead of the Madrid Open and his subsequent withdrawal from the Italian Open had left him facing the prospect of going to Paris without any competitive matches in the build-up to his favourite Grand Slam.

In March, Nadal fell out of the top 10 in the world rankings for the first time since 2005 and is currently 14th.

Nadal's 14 French Open titles are the most by any player at a single major. He boasts a stunning 112-3 record in Paris and is widely regarded as the 'King of Clay'.

"With what that tournament is for me, you can imagine how difficult it is," Nadal said. "I need to put a stop to my sporting career for a while. I will try to regenerate my body during these months.

"I went through some very difficult years and I think it's time to take better care of my body, I have suffered a lot with injuries... What will happen next year I don't know.

"Roland Garros will always be Roland Garros with or without me ... there will be a new champion and I'm sure the tournament will be a big success."