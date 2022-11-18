World Cup 2022: Which major football players are missing FIFA tournament?

TIMO WERNER (GERMANY)

The RB Leipzig forward, 26, sustained an ankle injury during their 4-0 Champions League victory over Shakhtar Donetsk at the start of November and will be sidelined for the rest of 2022.

REECE JAMES (ENGLAND)

The 22-year-old right back injured his knee in Chelsea's Champions League clash against AC Milan in October and said he will not be a part of the England team.

DIOGO JOTA (PORTUGAL)

The Liverpool forward will miss the tournament due to a calf injury sustained in their victory over Manchester City, but the Premier League club's manager Juergen Klopp said that he would not require surgery.

PEDRO NETO (PORTUGAL)

The 22-year-old Wolverhampton Wanderers winger will undergo surgery on an ankle injury sustained against West Ham United in October.

BOUBACAR KAMARA (FRANCE)

The Aston Villa midfielder suffered a knee ligament injury in September that will keep him out until after the World Cup.

ARTHUR MELO (BRAZIL)

Liverpool's on-loan midfielder picked up a muscle injury in the build-up to a Champions League clash with Rangers in October.

SCOTT KENNEDY (CANADA)

The 25-year-old defender sustained a freak shoulder injury at the end of October while playing for SSV Jahn Regensburg in the German second division.

JESUS 'TECATITO' CORONA (MEXICO)

The Sevilla winger suffered a fracture on his left ankle while he was training with the LaLiga club in August and underwent surgery.

GIOVANI LO CELSO (ARGENTINA)

The midfielder picked up a hamstring injury while playing for Villarreal. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni described him as being "irreplaceable" when naming his squad.

MARCO REUS (GERMANY)

The Borussia Dortmund captain sustained an ankle injury and failed to recover fully in time. Reus also missed the 2014 World Cup after getting injured on the eve of Germany's departure for Brazil, where they won the title.