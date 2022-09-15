Man United's Rashford to miss Sheriff trip due to muscle injury

"I don't think (he'll be out) for too long, but I cannot tell how long. It's not really bad and we expect him to be back quite soon."

Rashford, who has not featured for England since Euro 2020, had been tipped for a return to the national team after his impressive start to the season, having scored three goals and made two assists in six Premier League games.

The 24-year-old is now an injury doubt for England's Nations League games this month, however, but Ten Hag backed him to make Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad for November and December.

"That's obvious and quite clear, yes," Ten Hag said. "I think this season he has had a great comeback and he has showed his great potential and quality."