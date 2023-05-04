Haaland breaks Premier League record as Man City reclaim top spot

Manchester City's Erling Haaland scored his record-breaking 35th Premier League goal of a stupendous season to help secure a 3-0 victory against West Ham United that sent his side back to the top of the table on Wednesday.

The marauding Norwegian ended some stubborn West Ham resistance when he dinked a delicate chip into the net after 70 minutes to make him the highest scorer in a single Premier League season.

He also took his tally in all competitions for City in a mind-boggling debut season to 51 -- roughly one for every million pounds City paid Borussia Dortmund for his signature.