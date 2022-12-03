Brazil football legend Pele has respiratory infection, but remains stable: medical report

Brazilian football legend Pele was diagnosed with a respiratory infection but remains in a stable condition, a medical report showed on Friday.

"The medical team diagnosed a respiratory infection, which is being treated with antibiotics. The response has been adequate, and the patient, who remains in a common room, is stable, with general improvement in health status," said the report from hospital Albert Einstein.

The 82-year old will remain hospitalised for the next few days to continue treatment, his medical staff added.